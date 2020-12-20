MenaPay (MPAY) Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. MenaPay has a market cap of $693,799.44 and approximately $68,627.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00146792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.26 or 0.00787285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00172041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075299 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

