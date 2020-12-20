Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Cap Achieves $1.65 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $650,458.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00055773 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004899 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,632,757 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars.

