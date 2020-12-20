Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Hits One Day Volume of $159,510.00 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $21.32 million and $159,510.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000566 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001477 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000409 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

