MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $320,699.57 and $179.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000168 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 393,353,745 coins and its circulating supply is 116,051,817 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Coin Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

