MINDOL (MIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.81 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. MINDOL has a market cap of $101.81 million and $33,759.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00473640 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017899 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.29 or 0.01718076 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,190,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.