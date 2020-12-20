MINDOL (MIN) Price Up 22.3% This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002515 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $101.81 million and approximately $33,759.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00473640 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017899 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.29 or 0.01718076 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000327 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,190,814 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

