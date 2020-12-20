Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Jason Gray Sells 15,403 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) insider Jason Gray sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $237,822.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jason Gray sold 2,982 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $36,738.24.

MITK opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $750.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $17.67.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

