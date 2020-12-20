Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $15,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HRC. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

