Morgan Stanley Has $15.26 Million Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $15,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

