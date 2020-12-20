Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $74.42.

