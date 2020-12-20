Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MCL stock opened at GBX 47.72 ($0.62) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.79. Morses Club PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a market cap of £62.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.
About Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)
Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between Â£100 and Â£1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 95 branches and approximately 2,050 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.