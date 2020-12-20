Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $874.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce sales of $874.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $914.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $842.60 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $618.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.51. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.