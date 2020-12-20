Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Hits 24-Hour Volume of $465,804.00 (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $465,804.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00368368 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025787 BTC.

About Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,403,975 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Token Trading

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

