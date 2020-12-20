Myriad Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $7,508.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000201 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,761,839,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.