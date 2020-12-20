National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 925.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,341 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.26% of National Bank worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in National Bank by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 63.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 832,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 322,146 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in National Bank by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.06.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

NBHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.