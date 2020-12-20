National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post sales of $212.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $223.19 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $185.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $833.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $844.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $978.02 million, with estimates ranging from $966.50 million to $989.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $218.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%.

NESR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after buying an additional 653,905 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,497,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,066,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127,667 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $843.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.