NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 30.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $243.38 million and $18.05 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00005211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00148316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00801078 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00213332 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00371260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00118820 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00074929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

