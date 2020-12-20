Neblio 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $761,651.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $761,651.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00011939 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005667 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004621 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,231,829 coins and its circulating supply is 16,762,546 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.