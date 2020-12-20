Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.91% of Neenah worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neenah by 95.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 79,937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Neenah by 7.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Neenah by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Neenah by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NP stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neenah, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

