NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Cap Reaches $57.69 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.69 million and approximately $19.03 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00149144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.00793379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00214523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00370519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00118855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00074736 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

