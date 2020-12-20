Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and cfinex. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $24,726.53 and $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TradeOgre, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

