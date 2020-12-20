NIX (NIX) Trading Up 11.6% This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $51.55 and $20.33. NIX has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $41,744.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,794.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.25 or 0.02699208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00483180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.01558919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00642312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00324459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00028533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00078402 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,321,638 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55, $50.98, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.