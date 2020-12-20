NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Hits Market Cap of $2.16 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.16 million and $2,592.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000455 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005499 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 620,726,753 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

