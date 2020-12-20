Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.36

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and traded as low as $15.24. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 23,272 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

