Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.36

Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and traded as low as $15.24. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 23,272 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
