Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.36

Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and traded as low as $15.24. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 23,272 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

