Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.36

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $8.69. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 307,113 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 128,002 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $1,063,696.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 167,915 shares of company stock worth $1,390,584.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,227,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 787,729 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

