Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.25

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $9.57. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 411,813 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JPS)
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
