Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.25

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $9.57. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 411,813 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,443,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 1,330,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 152.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,454,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 139.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 140,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $909,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

