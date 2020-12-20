NXM Market Capitalization Tops $106.97 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. NXM has a market capitalization of $106.97 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NXM has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $18.44 or 0.00077974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00148727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.12 or 0.00803949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00174308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00372462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00119234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00074996 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,707,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,801,350 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

