Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $3.20 on Top Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00013407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $660,693.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00481017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,122 coins and its circulating supply is 562,806 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

