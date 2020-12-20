Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on December 30th

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $32.94 on Friday. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $411.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $276.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

