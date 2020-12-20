PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.87 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $4.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.94 billion and the lowest is $4.77 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $16.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.80 billion to $21.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 263.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 592.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.01. 3,717,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,469. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $95.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $84.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

