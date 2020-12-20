Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 5,538 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 132.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Blackbaud by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

