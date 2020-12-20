Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 685,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after acquiring an additional 241,776 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after acquiring an additional 211,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 786.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 272,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 148,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 142.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $60.72 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

