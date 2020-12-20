Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,477 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after purchasing an additional 270,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 40,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the third quarter valued at about $1,088,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMD opened at $76.77 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

