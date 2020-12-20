Pantos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,757.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Pantos has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $2,757.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pantos has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos token can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00146792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.26 or 0.00787285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00172041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075299 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,169 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

