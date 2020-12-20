PARSIQ 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.01 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 39.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $55.56 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 270.9% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00053750 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020335 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004850 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003769 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,385,572 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

