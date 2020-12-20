PARSIQ (PRQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.01 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $55.56 million and $9.01 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 270.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00053750 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020335 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004850 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003769 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,385,572 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

