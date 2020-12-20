Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 187,668 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,668 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.2% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

