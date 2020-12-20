Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0021

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Patron has a total market cap of $821,868.29 and $8,187.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Hotbit, YoBit and LATOKEN. During the last week, Patron has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00146981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00021731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.35 or 0.00784278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00172281 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00368613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00117544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00073531 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, YoBit, LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

