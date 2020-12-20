Payfair Price Up 8.5% This Week (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Payfair has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Payfair token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Payfair has a market cap of $35,303.16 and $1,899.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00054821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00360532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003835 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025743 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

