Peercoin Trading 18.2% Higher This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $49,183.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,668,535 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

