Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PENN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $91.94 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,127,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,895.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,914 shares of company stock worth $29,732,605. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 48.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 255,975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 156.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

