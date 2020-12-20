Penta (PNT) Market Cap Reaches $63.46 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Penta token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, HitBTC and BCEX. In the last week, Penta has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $63.46 million and $201,895.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Penta

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, HADAX, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

