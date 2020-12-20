Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $748.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post $748.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $776.20 million. Pentair posted sales of $755.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. TheStreet raised Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,099,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pentair by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,774. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.