PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $136,174.23 and $36.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034127 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002108 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,313,836 coins and its circulating supply is 40,674,026 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

