Peter Kies Sells 20,000 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INO stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

INO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.