Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $501,210.46

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $501,210.46 and $113.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,615.33 or 0.99732912 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.13 or 0.00477758 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021494 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00644134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00141101 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,067,850 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

