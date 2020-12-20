Pivot Token Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $762,310.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00147893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.00790301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00212724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00369518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00118391 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00074449 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

