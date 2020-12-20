Polymath (POLY) Hits One Day Volume of $31.66 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $42.91 million and approximately $31.66 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $115.30 or 0.00489012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000295 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000279 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,670,901 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

