Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Primerica by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Primerica by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.79. The company had a trading volume of 366,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,659. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average is $121.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $141.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

